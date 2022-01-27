Smithfield Trust Co Purchases 3,832 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 18,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.06. 246,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,834,140. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.