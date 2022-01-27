Cassia Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Cassia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 96,698 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,193,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,914,000 after acquiring an additional 237,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,795,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $428,786,000 after acquiring an additional 173,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.69.

Shares of HBAN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.45. 255,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,815,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.26%.

In other news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 361,530 shares of company stock worth $5,829,021 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

