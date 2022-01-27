$0.50 EPS Expected for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) to report $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enerplus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. Enerplus reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 525%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $359.21 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a positive return on equity of 41.37%.

ERF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Enerplus by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 402.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,804,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,664 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in Enerplus by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,942,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,325,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after buying an additional 843,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

ERF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,596. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $12.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.49%.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

