Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to Announce $3.23 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.48 and the lowest is $2.81. EOG Resources posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 354.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.33 to $8.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.13 to $13.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.41.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.87. 71,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,008,448. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $109.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.03%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

