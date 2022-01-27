WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 263 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 37,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,900,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 339,912.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 85,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 84,978 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in S&P Global by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 40,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,195,000 after buying an additional 14,840 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.70.

NYSE SPGI opened at $397.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The company has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $454.86 and its 200-day moving average is $445.47.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

