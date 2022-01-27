Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co cut its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 181.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 50.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 94,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,476. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.61.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.