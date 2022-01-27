Smithfield Trust Co Increases Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. PPG Industries comprises 1.1% of Smithfield Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Smithfield Trust Co owned about 0.05% of PPG Industries worth $17,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after purchasing an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,305,000 after purchasing an additional 512,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.65.

PPG Industries stock traded up $2.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,563. The firm has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.10 and a twelve month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

