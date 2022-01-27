Fort L.P. Has $1.44 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Fort L.P. lowered its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 28.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,453 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,859 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.55.

In other news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $96.31 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

