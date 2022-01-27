Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 13,450 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,450 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $31,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,208,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,041 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $155,228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 250.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,581,000 after purchasing an additional 444,406 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $120,733,000. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA opened at $341.46 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $298.59 and a 1-year high of $369.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.62.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.