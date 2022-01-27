Fortis Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 63,539 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 63,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 61.6% in the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 281.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.65.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 403,570 shares of company stock worth $109,157,322. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $237.86 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $227.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

