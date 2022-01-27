Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 15,560 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $46,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 209,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $790,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 269.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 80,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,886,000 after buying an additional 59,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Accenture by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,205,000 after buying an additional 563,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $329.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $208.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.40 and a 200 day moving average of $349.21. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.37%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,906 shares of company stock worth $8,433,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. UBS Group lifted their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.76.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

