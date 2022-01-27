Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00181158 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00030736 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00029431 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00077049 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.00385309 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HBARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.