Banc Funds Co. LLC Makes New Investment in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,353,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,078 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 30.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,289,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,689,000 after acquiring an additional 771,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bancorp by 17.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,904,000 after acquiring an additional 461,465 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bancorp by 67.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,686,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bancorp by 7.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,169,000 after acquiring an additional 99,705 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorp stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.80. 4,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,483. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.42. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.41 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TBBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

