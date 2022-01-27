Zacks: Analysts Expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) to announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Enbridge posted earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 284,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 131,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 90,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,842,101. The company has a market capitalization of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

