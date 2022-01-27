Brokerages Expect TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) will report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.30). TRACON Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other TRACON Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 22,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $51,376.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 369,557 shares of company stock valued at $917,449 in the last 90 days. 3.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 367.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

TCON stock remained flat at $$2.33 during trading on Friday. 84,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,545. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.43. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.97 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.77.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, ophthalmic, and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types; TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

