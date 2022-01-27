Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Gap Up to $16.88

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.88, but opened at $18.29. Ozon shares last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 49,957 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OZON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $564.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OZON. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Ozon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ozon by 1,749.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 96,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ozon by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,541 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ozon in the second quarter valued at about $2,017,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the second quarter valued at about $873,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

