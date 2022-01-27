Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 46,195 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 28.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 113,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,195 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $2.23 on Thursday, hitting $228.24. The stock had a trading volume of 42,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,575. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $204.37 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

