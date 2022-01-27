Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Equitable Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 13.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 475,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,971 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $66,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pecaut & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.27. The stock had a trading volume of 34,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,793. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $118.13 and a 52 week high of $154.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

