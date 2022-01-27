Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 10,550 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $17,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,866,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,292 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after buying an additional 14,060,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after buying an additional 1,204,967 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,627,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,045,000 after purchasing an additional 302,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,558,000 after purchasing an additional 749,776 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,110. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.27 and a 200-day moving average of $103.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $85.08 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.309 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

