Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 766 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $11,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at $73,000.

BATS:IYJ traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $103.84. 114,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.34. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

