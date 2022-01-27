Equitable Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $15,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,723,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,138,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 29,225 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,340,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $264.62. 1,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,252. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $218.97 and a 12-month high of $306.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.81.

