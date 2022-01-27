Doyle Wealth Management Buys 613 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 551.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VV opened at $199.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.36. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.27 and a 12-month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

