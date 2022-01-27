The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 292,857 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,427,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 292,857 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $289,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,217 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,228,000 after buying an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 836,821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,510,000 after buying an additional 23,269 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $228.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.84 and a 52 week high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

