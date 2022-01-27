The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,353,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,476 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $253,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV opened at $134.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $138.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.29%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.71.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.