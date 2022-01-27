Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 30.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $14,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,569,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,809,000 after purchasing an additional 234,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,014,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,065,000 after purchasing an additional 306,413 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,730,000 after purchasing an additional 545,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,083,000 after purchasing an additional 161,732 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 637,600 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Shares of OSK opened at $116.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average of $112.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $88.31 and a 52 week high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 21.70%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

