Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. decreased its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,586 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 2.0% of Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $51,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 65.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 511,275 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $177,775,000 after acquiring an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1,866.7% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $298.77. 232,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,304,143. The company has a market capitalization of $831.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $329.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.03. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $253.50 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $17,046,342.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 381,115 shares of company stock valued at $127,513,938. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

