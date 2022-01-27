Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,018 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $56,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 51,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 36.3% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Amgen by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 118,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,146,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in Amgen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 24,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $222.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $125.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.87 and its 200-day moving average is $220.59. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

