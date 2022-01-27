Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Bluestein R H & Co.

Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price target on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,684. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.54 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.43.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $3,142,026.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

