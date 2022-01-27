American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,867 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 195,212 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. FMR LLC raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 45.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,581,692. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.60.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

