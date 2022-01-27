Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF) Insider Purchases A$32,049.00 in Stock

Whitefield Limited (ASX:WHF) insider Jenelle Webster bought 5,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$5.40 ($3.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,049.00 ($22,892.14).

Jenelle Webster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Jenelle Webster bought 624 shares of Whitefield stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$5.62 ($4.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,506.26 ($2,504.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.76%. Whitefield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.52%.

About Whitefield

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

