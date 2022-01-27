Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd cut its position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 387.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 593,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 471,617 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 54.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 38,153.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 95,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the second quarter valued at $2,527,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 65.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,582 shares during the period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBSW traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.84. 58,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,475. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $20.68.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

