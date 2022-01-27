HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Shares Gap Down to $240.00

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $240.00, but opened at $226.00. HCA Healthcare shares last traded at $229.03, with a volume of 26,884 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCA. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $245.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 9.78%.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock valued at $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,026,000 after buying an additional 168,671 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,082,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,302,000 after buying an additional 20,334 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after buying an additional 1,028,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,053,000 after purchasing an additional 68,147 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,948,000 after purchasing an additional 195,781 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

