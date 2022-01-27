New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $1.37

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.32. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 382,511 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35.
About New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.