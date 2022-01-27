New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $1.37

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.32. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 382,511 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 125,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 9,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 278,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

