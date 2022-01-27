JOE (JOE) Reaches Market Cap of $164.17 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 27th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $164.17 million and approximately $28.56 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002789 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JOE has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00049362 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,464.31 or 0.06709303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00053505 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,719.82 or 0.99973069 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00053611 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 160,282,242 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

