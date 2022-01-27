GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,032 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 20,100 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,766 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 211,308 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 881,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 476,255 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 295,775 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,301,000 after acquiring an additional 35,955 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSK traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $46.85. The company has a market cap of $121.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.75.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 86.44%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.