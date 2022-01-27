Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.0% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,284,000 after purchasing an additional 115,634 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,298,000 after purchasing an additional 126,031 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after purchasing an additional 168,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after purchasing an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.24. 420,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,407,302. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.94. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

