Majedie Asset Management Ltd Lowers Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $35,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CAH traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.92. 21,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,552. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

