StepStone Group LP Acquires Shares of 44,650,937 Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,650,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,352,000. Bright Health Group makes up about 23.6% of StepStone Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. StepStone Group LP owned about 7.08% of Bright Health Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $908,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bright Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.68.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00.

Shares of BHG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145,740. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.56. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

