Brokerages Set Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Target Price at $74.47

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.81.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNC shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $802,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 54,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 72,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.82. 15,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,411. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $44.59 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average of $68.63.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

