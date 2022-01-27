Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $718.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report $718.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $713.40 million and the highest is $722.79 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $750.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $854.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DY. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Shares of NYSE:DY traded up $4.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.90. 1,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,323. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

