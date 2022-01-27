RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.23, but opened at $6.54. RPC shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 13,421 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 50,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $268,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 170,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $736,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,439,407 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,412 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in RPC in the first quarter worth $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RPC by 594.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 45.9% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in RPC in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in RPC in the second quarter worth $62,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66.

RPC Company Profile (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

