CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. CONMED updated its FY22 guidance to $3.60-3.85 EPS.

CNMD traded up $8.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CONMED has a 12 month low of $106.15 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $3,676,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,211 shares of company stock valued at $11,862,421. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CONMED stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

