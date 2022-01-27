Litecoin (LTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.09 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $108.70 or 0.00294258 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin has a market cap of $7.56 billion and approximately $1.09 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,506,807 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

