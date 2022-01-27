Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now expects that the software giant will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.37 EPS.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.68.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $296.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.14 and its 200-day moving average is $309.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares in the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,807 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.