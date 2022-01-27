Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Xcel Energy updated its FY22 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.77. 102,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,596,176. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $57.23 and a 1 year high of $72.94. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 62.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

