1492 Capital Management LLC Sells 2,118 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

1492 Capital Management LLC lowered its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the quarter. LSB Industries comprises about 1.2% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.60% of LSB Industries worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries in the third quarter valued at $631,000. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 199.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 14,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 30,071 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 64.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 12,274 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 703.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 34.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 123,653 shares during the period. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXU stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.10. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.86 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 111.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

