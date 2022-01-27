1492 Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,819 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares during the quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,672,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,270,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

CRUS stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,190. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.99. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.11 and a twelve month high of $99.65.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $336,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 1,500 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,909,130 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CRUS. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.34.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

