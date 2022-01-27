First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th.

First Citizens BancShares has increased its dividend by 29.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 2.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $61.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $761.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $571.90 and a 1 year high of $947.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $841.25.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Citizens BancShares stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCNCA shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

