Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,350,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 266,259 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.53% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $244,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 77,222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302,352 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,281,000 after buying an additional 215,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 570.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,479 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 17,423 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.63.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $226.58 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $234.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.83.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

