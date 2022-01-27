Chiron Investment Management LLC Invests $309,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.1% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $159.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.73 and a 200-day moving average of $147.56. The stock has a market cap of $386.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.85.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $8,352,495.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,223 shares of company stock worth $46,591,253 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

